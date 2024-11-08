You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Why Is the Barnstable County Courthouse Green? Operation Green Light for Veterans

Why Is the Barnstable County Courthouse Green? Operation Green Light for Veterans

November 8, 2024

The Barnstable County Superior Courthouse has been lit up green for Veterans Day. It’s part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort by the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veterans Service Officers to raise awareness and show appreciation. 

From November 6 – 11, the County’s Superior Courthouse will feature green illumination on its cupola and statues of notable figures Mercy Otis Warren and James Otis Warren. Now in its third year, Operation Green Light has grown into a widespread initiative.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


