Why Is the Barnstable County Courthouse Green? Operation Green Light for Veterans

The Barnstable County Superior Courthouse has been lit up green for Veterans Day. It’s part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort by the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veterans Service Officers to raise awareness and show appreciation.

From November 6 – 11, the County’s Superior Courthouse will feature green illumination on its cupola and statues of notable figures Mercy Otis Warren and James Otis Warren. Now in its third year, Operation Green Light has grown into a widespread initiative.