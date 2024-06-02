You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Yarmouth Housing Authority Subject Of Open Meeting Law Complaint

Yarmouth Housing Authority Subject Of Open Meeting Law Complaint

June 1, 2024

YARMOUTH – The state Attorney General’s Office has found a violation of the Open Meeting Law by the Yarmouth Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

In a letter to the executive director, the A.G.’s office says they reviewed a complaint from a town resident and found that the board violated the law by failing to properly post notice of a meeting that was held on March 5th.

The official posting location for all public bodies in the Town of Yarmouth is the municipal website.

The state is ordering members of the board to attend a virtual training session on the OML as part of its compliance. 

You can browse the Mass Attorney General’s Open Meeting Law findings by clicking here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 