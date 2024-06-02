Yarmouth Housing Authority Subject Of Open Meeting Law Complaint

YARMOUTH – The state Attorney General’s Office has found a violation of the Open Meeting Law by the Yarmouth Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

In a letter to the executive director, the A.G.’s office says they reviewed a complaint from a town resident and found that the board violated the law by failing to properly post notice of a meeting that was held on March 5th.

The official posting location for all public bodies in the Town of Yarmouth is the municipal website.

The state is ordering members of the board to attend a virtual training session on the OML as part of its compliance.

