Love Live Local Launches Shift Local Pledge

HYANNIS – Local business advocacy organization, Love Live Local, is asking Cape Codders to formally pledge to shift at least 10% of their holiday gift giving budget to locally owned businesses this year.

The organization is sharing the Shift Local campaign as an opportunity for Cape Codders to declare that they are invested in their own backyard and are committed to building a more vibrant, resilient community, says officials.

“It’s a small change in how we spend our money,” says Love Live Local Executive Director Amanda Converse.

“It has the potential to create a monumental impact. Our research shows that local businesses reinvest up to 4x the amount of money into the local economy as their corporate counterparts and shifting 10% of just retail spending from big box stores and ecommerce giants to locally owned shops would generate $112 million more for the local economy, annually,” Converse said.

The concept of the Shift Local Pledge is as follows: people sign onto the pledge on Love Live Local’s website, they receive an email from Love Live Local with tips and information about where and how to shop local, they track their spending and save their receipts to then report their total expenditures to Love Live Local at the end of the year.

Once their totals are logged, they are entered to win prizes from participating local businesses like 1856 Country Store in Centerville, Adorn in Orleans, The Chocolate Rose Cafe in Mashpee, Up Front Clothing & Gifts in Wellfleet, and Wish Gift Co in Sandwich among others.