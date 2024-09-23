Love Live Local Names Jen Villa As New Executive Director

HYANNIS – The regional nonprofit Love Live Local has named Jen Villa as its new executive director as it continues its advocacy for the Cape’s small business economy.

Villa is an accomplished entrepreneur in the area and co-founded Love Live Local alongside Amanda Converse, who stepped down as the nonprofit’s lead earlier this year, in 2013.

Villa has served as the nonprofit’s Marketing Director for the last several years, serves on the board for the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, and is a founding board member of the Cape Wellness Collaborative.

As a member of Love Live Local, she was instrumental in establishing the annual Love Local Fests, a centerpiece in the nonprofit’s event calendar.

In 2023, Villa was named the Woman of Impact by the Cape & Islands United Way.

“I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director at Love Live Local,” said Villa.

“Cape Cod is a community I love and am deeply committed to,” she said. “As a longtime local business advocate, I’m excited to lead this organization as it continues to foster growth and collaboration, ensuring our small business community stays vibrant and strong.”

“Jen’s vision and enthusiasm have been integral to Love Live Local’s evolution,” said Kate Sheehan, President of Love Live Local’s Board of Directors. “We are delighted that she will be leading the organization through an exciting new phase of continued community connection, collaboration, and advocacy.”