MacRae to File Lawsuit Following Republican Primary Recount

HYANNIS – Kari MacRae reportedly plans to file a lawsuit related to the state Republican primary amid less than a few dozen votes between her and state-declared winner and current First Plymouth District State Rep. Mathew Muratore.

He was officially declared the winner by the State and says he is looking forward to facing off against Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket State Representatives Dylan Fernandes for the Plymouth and Barnstable state senate seat, however MacRae says the fight isn’t over.

With an initial count of 45 votes between her and Muratore that dwindled to 39 after the recount, she says she will file a lawsuit this week over proper verification of mail-in ballots.