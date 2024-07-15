You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Audubon Highlights Safe Boating As Dead Sea Turtles Found With Vessel Scars In Regional Waters

July 15, 2024

A deceased turtle found with vessel scarring in South Yarmouth, courtesy of Mass Audubon

SOUTH YARMOUTH – In a grim development, Mass Audubon is asking boaters to use caution following the discovery of ten dead loggerhead turtles on the beaches and in local waters off the coastlines of the Cape and Islands so far this summer, at least five of which died from vessel strike wounds.

The organization reminds boaters that four species of sea turtles, comprising loggerheads, Kemp’s ridleys, greens, and leatherbacks, feed in the region’s nutrient-rich water during the summer and to closely watch the waters ahead of their vessels to avoid strikes with turtles and other threatened species.

Boaters who spot a turtle can report the sighting here, where the date and location will be logged to raise boater awareness and potentially avoid further deaths.

All sea turtles are federally protected in US waters, with work performed by the Mass Audubon conducted by permit through the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

