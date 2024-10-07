Mass Maritime Academy To Welcome New Training Vessel This Friday

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy is preparing to welcome the Training Ship Patriot State this Friday, October 11, at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy at 101 Academy Drive in Buzzards Bay.

The welcoming ceremony is scheduled at 2 pm, with the arrival coming as the Academy hosts the annual conference of the International Association of Marine Universities (IAMU), which brings together representatives from maritime universities worldwide.

The 525-foot National Security Multi-Mission Vessel is one of five such ships being built by the Philly Shipyard for the Maritime Administration, which aims to update the nation’s aging training fleet and possesses enough space to train 600 cadets at sea, housing numerous classrooms, labs, and a training bridge.

It has a depth of about 55 feet and a nautical range of over 10,000 miles.

Maritime Administrator Rear Admiral Anne Phillips will be on site to officially sign the ship over to the Academy and Massachusetts.

The ship will replace the TS Kennedy, a converted cargo ship launched in 1967.