Mass School Building Authority Invites Upper Cape Tech

BOURNE – The Massachusetts School Building Authority is inviting Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School into its eligibility period.

The MSBA says it will work with the Upper Cape Tech district to determine its financial and community readiness to enter the Capital Pipeline.

“The Eligibility Period is a critical step in the MSBA’s process of evaluating potential work on Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical High School,” stated Executive Director Pichetti. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the district as it enters the Eligibility Period.”

This is the second Cape Cod school system that has recently received the invitation, along with Dennis-Yarmouth.

Since its inception in 2004, the Authority has made over $17.5 billion in reimbursements for school construction projects across Massachusetts.