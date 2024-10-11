Massachusetts Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Against TikTok

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General and other states are suing TikTok.

Andrea Campbell alleges the popular social media platform is intentionally designed to be addictive and harmful to young users.

The lawsuit alleges such conduct violates Massachusetts consumer protection laws and has contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

Campbell is seeking to bar TikTok from continuing to engage in unfair and deceptive practices.

“Massachusetts will not tolerate a future where companies exploit the vulnerabilities of young people for profit,” said Campbell.

“Today’s lawsuit (filed Tuesday) further demonstrates my office’s focus on the wellbeing of our children by laying out arguments that TikTok, primarily driven by greed, designed technology that leads young people to become compulsive and addicted users of the platform, harming their wellbeing and contributing to the ongoing youth mental health crisis across our country,” said Campbell.