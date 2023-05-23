Massachusetts Unemployment Percentage Drops

HYANNIS – The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development recently announced that Massachusetts total unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, which is down 0.2 percentage points from the revised March estimate of 3.5 percent.

An estimated 5,100 jobs were gained by Massachusetts in the month of April according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary job estimates.

Education and Health Services, as well as Scientific, and Business Services were among the largest over-the-month private sector job gainers.

Since the employment low in April of 2020, Massachusetts has gained close to 700,000 jobs.

BLS has estimated that Massachusetts has gained 99,100 jobs from April 2022 to April 2023.