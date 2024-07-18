MassDEP Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has denied the permit modification sought by Holtec Decommissioning International that would allow them to discharge around 1 million gallons of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Cape Cod Bay.

They said that the Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary and discharge would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act.

It is the final determination by MassDEP, issued after several public hearings and a public comment period bringing over 1,000 comments.

The following is the full statement from MassDEP: