MassDEP Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has denied the permit modification sought by Holtec Decommissioning International that would allow them to discharge around 1 million gallons of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Cape Cod Bay.
They said that the Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary and discharge would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act.
It is the final determination by MassDEP, issued after several public hearings and a public comment period bringing over 1,000 comments.
The following is the full statement from MassDEP:
Pilgrim stopped generating electricity in May 2019. As part of its decommissioning of the plant, Holtec requested that MassDEP modify Pilgrim’s state Surface Water Discharge Permit to authorize Holtec to discharge up to 1.1 million gallons of treated wastewater from the facility into Cape Cod Bay.
MassDEP reviewed the Holtec application, and after consultation with the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, determined that Cape Cod Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary. The Ocean Sanctuaries Act prohibits the “dumping or discharge of commercial, municipal, domestic or industrial wastes” into ocean sanctuaries. The water that Holtec proposes to discharge qualifies as industrial wastewater, and therefore, the proposed discharge is prohibited.
MassDEP issued its final determination after holding a public hearing and public comment period and conducting an extensive review of the more than 1,000 comments received. The final determination and the public comments are available online.
