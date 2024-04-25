You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT Ready To Install New Traffic Pattern At Bourne Rotary

MassDOT Ready To Install New Traffic Pattern At Bourne Rotary

April 25, 2024

Courtesy of MassDOT

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is implementing a new traffic pattern at the Bourne Bridge Rotary next Monday as part of an ongoing project to upgrade the roundabout.

The rotary will be re-striped into two distinct lanes, and there will be a channelized right-turn lane from Route 28 north to Sandwich Road east. Another right-turn lane will be put in at Route 28 south and Trowbridge Road.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and reduce speed through the area.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

