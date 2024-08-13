MassHire To Hold Healthcare Job Fair In Bourne

BOURNE – MASSHIRE Cape & Islands is preparing to hold a Healthcare Job Fair at the Upper Cape Tech Gymnasium at 220 Sandwich Road in Bourne on Wednesday, August 21 from 10 am to noon.

Hiring managers from several of the region’s top employers will be on-site, representing companies such as Cape Cod Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Positions offered will include full and part-time jobs in clinical and non-clinical positions iinn fields such as nursing, social work, physical therapy, and more.

Registration is strongly encouraged, and MassHire Resources will be on-site to print or review resumes for attendees without the means to do so themselves.

