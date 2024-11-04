“Mayplower”, “Snow Monstah”: Students Get To Name MassDOT Snowplows Again This Winter

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is once again holding a contest to name their snowplows.

This is the third year for the contest which involves elementary school students in the state.

Twelve plows will feature the selected names.

MassDOT says the purpose is to celebrate the snow and ice season, and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter.

The state says the winners will be announced by December 23rd. Applications are due by December 6th. A link for submissions is available by clicking here.

During the second annual snowplow naming contest last winter, the winning names were: Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower (suggested by a Cape Cod school), Snow Monstah, and Fast and Flurryous.

The names remain on those vehicles.