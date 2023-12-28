You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Elementary Entry Among Dozen Winners Chosen For MassDOT’s “Name A Snowplow Contest”

Orleans Elementary Entry Among Dozen Winners Chosen For MassDOT’s “Name A Snowplow Contest”

December 28, 2023

ORLEANS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winning submissions for this year’s “Name A Snowplow” contest, a wintry celebration in which elementary and middle school students name a dozen working snowplows in honor of the work public works employees and contractors do to keep roads drivable during the winter months.

Entries were submitted from throughout the state, with Orleans Elementary School being chosen to represent District 5 for “The Mayplower,” the winning submission sent in from the classroom of fifth-grade educator Cirrus Farber.

“The Mayplower” joins a roster of names to be proudly adorned on state roads which includes “Edward Blizzardhands,” “Sleetwood Mac,” and “Snow B Wan Kenobi.”

“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


