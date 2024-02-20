Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year Looking for Nominations

BARNSTABLE – The Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year committee is now accepting nominations for their 2024 awardee.

The ideal candidate would be a woman who devotes her free time to helping others in the community.

Last year’s recipient was Amanda Converse, CEO of small-business advocacy organization Love Live Local, beating out 47 other nominees for the award.

The annual award is now in its 22nd year, having been started in 2002.

It is named for Mercy Otis Warren, a resident of West Barnstable in the 1700s with ties to the Sons of Liberty during the American Revolution. Often, she spoke of women’s importance in society and advocated for the inclusion of the Bill of Rights in the United States Constitution.

Applications can be done online and should be no more than one typed page explaining why the nominee deserves the award.