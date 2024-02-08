Mid-Cape Man Sentenced On Federal Firearm Charge

A Cape Cod man is being sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the Justice Department, 28-year-old Kyrmeii Fray of Hyannis was stopped by police in Boston in March of 2023. An alleged loaded “ghost gun” was recovered from the vehicle.

The DOJ says at the time of his arrest, Fray was on supervised release from an earlier federal conviction on the charge of conspiring to distribute heroin.

The Massachusetts Senate last week approved a gun control bill which would crack down on the so-called ghost guns which can be purchased in a kit and assembled by the owner.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter