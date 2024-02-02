You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / MA Senate Approves New Gun Bill

MA Senate Approves New Gun Bill

February 2, 2024

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate approved a sweeping gun bill Thursday designed to crack down on “ghost guns,” toughen the state’s prohibition on assault weapons and outlaw devices that convert semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns.

The Senate approved the bill by a 37-3 vote. The measure is part of an effort by the state to respond a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

Supporters of the legislation say it would help make residents safer and ultimately save lives by reforming the state’s firearm regulations.

