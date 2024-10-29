More Money Awarded To Herring River Estuary Restoration Project

WELLFLEET – The Healey Administration is announcing a new round of grant funding to support the Herring River Estuary Restoration on the Outer Cape.

The commonwealth has earmarked $144,000 for the management of the project, which will be added to the millions of dollars that has already been received over the last decade by Friends of the Herring River.

The state says this is one of the largest tidal estuary restorations that has ever been undertaken.

Construction began in 2023.

“The Herring River Estuary Restoration Project is a game-changer, evolving from a visionary concept on Cape Cod into one of the Northeast’s most impactful environmental efforts,” said State Senator Julian Cyr.

“Restoring tidal flow to 890 acres of salt marsh will mean healthier waters, a huge boost in biodiversity, an investment in Wellfleet’s storied aquaculture industry, and stronger defenses against coastal flooding. With the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s backing, we’re setting a powerful precedent in ecological restoration that will resonate for generations,” Cyr added.