Mosquito Spraying In Plymouth County

August 25, 2024

PLYMOUTH – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is announcing plans to conduct pesticide spraying for mosquitoes in Plymouth and Wareham.

The state is taking the action due to the increased risk of EEE virus this season and one reported human case.

The last EEE outbreak in Mass occurred four years ago, causing seven deaths. 

Residents should take steps to avoid mosquito bites such as using insect repellent and draining standing water around your home.

Weather-permitting, the aerial spraying will take place this week at night time.

The spray zone in Plymouth County also includes Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Middleboro, Plympton, and Rochester.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

