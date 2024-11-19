Motor Vehicle Department: Don’t Wait To Change Over To REAL ID

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents about REAL ID requirements that start next year.

Beginning May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by plane domestically or entering certain federal facilities will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, or alternatively they will need a valid passport.

You can seek a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card by visiting mass.gov/REALID.

“We strongly urge Massachusetts residents who wish to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant credential to act as soon as possible,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie.

She added, “The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, and its partner AAA Northeast, have successfully been issuing REAL ID credentials since 2018 and are prepared for interested residents prior to the May 2025 deadline.”