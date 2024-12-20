Nantucket Barrier Beach Designated National Natural Landmark

NANTUCKET – Federal officials have designated the Nantucket Barrier Beach and Wildlife Refuge as a National Natural Landmark, recognizing its ecological diversity and rare coastal features.

They said the site exemplifies rare geologic formations shaped by glacial deposits and coastal processes, enhancing scientific understanding of coastal ecology.

“National Natural Landmarks are a key component of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting locally led conservation efforts,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

“The Nantucket Barrier Beach and Wildlife Refuge holds immense value to scientists and nature lovers alike, and its designation as a National Natural Landmark will help to preserve and protect this unique ecological diversity for generations to come.”

Nantucket Barrier Beach and Wildlife Refuge is owned and cooperatively managed by The Trustees of Reservations, Nantucket Conservation Foundation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

With the addition of the Nantucket landmark, there are now 606 National Natural Landmarks across the U.S.