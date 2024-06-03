Nantucket Holds Town Elections And Annual Town Meeting

NANTUCKET – In recent weeks, Nantucket residents participated in the municipality’s Annual Town Meeting and the Town election, which drew over 2,300 voters.

Dawn Hill Holdgate narrowly beat out Rick Atherton to retain her seat on the Select Board, with competitive races also taking place in chambers such as the school and land bank committees, while the Select Board elected Brooke Mohr and Matt Fee as its new Chair and Vice Chair.

At the Town Meeting, residents voted not to adopt Article 59, a citizen-sponsored zoning article that would have enshrined the ability of homeowners to use their homes as short-term rentals, while approving Article 60, an amendment prohibiting commercial interests from operating new short-term rental properties in the future.

Moving forward, a Special Town Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, which will further discuss short-term rental articles, with supportive meetings dedicated to discussing the nature of the proposals expected to be announced in the near future.

Approved bylaw articles will now be sent to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for further review.