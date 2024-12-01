Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket is continuing to publicly criticize the development process of SouthCoast Wind.

Officials say the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has failed to address the proposed offshore wind farm’s critical deficiencies, including inadequate mitigation for the adverse visual effects on the Nantucket Historic Landmark.

They also say there is no legitimate plan to address future turbine failures.

The town is asking the public to contact the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Massachusetts State Historic Preservation Officer to urge them to decline signing a memorandum of understanding for SouthCoast unless the BOEM commits to working with the town.