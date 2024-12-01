You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project

Nantucket Urges Public Action To Determine Outcome Of Wind Project

December 1, 2024

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket is continuing to publicly criticize the development process of SouthCoast Wind.

Officials say the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has failed to address the proposed offshore wind farm’s critical deficiencies, including inadequate mitigation for the adverse visual effects on the Nantucket Historic Landmark.

They also say there is no legitimate plan to address future turbine failures.

The town is asking the public to contact the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Massachusetts State Historic Preservation Officer to urge them to decline signing a memorandum of understanding for SouthCoast unless the BOEM commits to working with the town. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

Filed Under: NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 