Coast Guard Holding Hearing On Submersible Implosion

HYANNIS – The United States Coast Guard is holding a hearing this week concerning the Titan submersible implosion.

The deadly incident on June 18th, 2023 killed five people on board who were voyaging to the Titanic wreck site.

Testimony at the hearing in North Charleston, South Carolina is being given by former employees of OceanGate, the company that owned the sub.

The ongoing Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of marine casualty investigation conducted by the Coast Guard. When the hearing concludes, recommendations will be submitted to the Coast Guard’s commandant.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting an investigation.

“There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this tragic incident,” said Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard Office of Investigations, who led the hearing. “But we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.