New Affordable Rentals Celebrated In Mashpee

MASHPEE – A ribbon-cutting was held last week for a new affordable rental community in Mashpee.

The Housing Assistance Corporation says LeClair Village was developed through a partnership with the Preservation of Affordable Housing.

It is three buildings, 39 units located on Falmouth Road. The apartments will serve low-and-moderate-income households.

The property on town-owned land is named after Mary LeClair, a longtime champion of housing issues on the Cape and a former HAC board member.

“The future is bright for the families and individuals who will move into LeClair Village, knowing that they now have a safe and stable place to call home,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta.

“There is still much work to be done across the region, but today in Mashpee we take a moment to celebrate this victory and the inspiring example of Mary LeClair. This development represents the reality of our strategic vision to increase the Cape’s housing stock by consistently maintaining 200 units in the development pipeline, a goal our current capital campaign has been established to support,” said Magnotta.

LeClair Village is the latest collaboration between POAH and Housing Assistance on Cape Cod. In total, Housing Assistance and POAH have partnered on nine housing projects over the last 15 years.

The two nonprofits finished High Meadow Townhomes, the third and final phase of a project that brought a total of 117 mixed-income apartments to Bourne, in 2018. They also recently celebrated the opening of the 30-unit Brewster Woods development in Brewster.

They are also sponsoring a 42-unit project under construction at Cape View Way in Sagamore Beach.

Project partners also included the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, the Mass Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Barnstable County HOME Consortium, MA Housing Investment Corporation, Eastern Bank and the Mashpee Affordable Housing Trust.