New Conservation And Housing Project Announced On Upper Cape

July 22, 2024

(FALMOUTH) – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is partnering with The 300 Committee Land Trust and the Falmouth Housing Trust for a conservation and affordable housing project.

According to the state, about two-and-a-half acres on Bourne Pond will be permanently preserved as part of the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Another acre between the pond and Waquoit Highway was acquired for the creation of five residential units.

The executive director of The 300 Committee said the organization’s primary goal will always be preserving open space, but that the Land Trust is increasingly on the lookout for redevelopment opportunities with nonprofit partners to alleviate Cape Cod’s dire shortage of affordable housing.

