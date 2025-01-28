New Laws Introduce Mandatory Boater Education

HYANNIS – State safety advocates with the Massachusetts Environmental Police are informing boaters about the Hanson-Milone Boater Safety Act, which was recently passed and signed into law by Governor Healey and will introduce a mandatory boater education program for all motorized vessel operators beginning on April 1, 2026.

The program will align in-state boating regulations with U.S. Coast Guard standards and applies to all boaters born on January 1, 1989, or later, with a two-year grace period for those born on December 31, 1988, or earlier, who will have until April 1, 2028, to complete the program.

The course will focus on navigational rules, emergency procedures, and environmental regulations to help boaters safely navigate the state’s extensive waterways.

“Boating is an important part of life in Massachusetts, and this new law ensures that everyone on the water is properly prepared,” said MEP Colonel Chris Mason.

“Whether you’re an experienced boater or just starting out,” he said, “the knowledge gained from this course will help keep you, your passengers, and our waterways safe. Our goal is simple – make boating safer for everyone.”

Boaters can enroll online by clicking here.