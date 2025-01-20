New Massachusetts Council To Focus On Graduation Requirement

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey is establishing a new statewide council after voters in November chose to end the high school graduation requirement of passing the standardized test system.

The council will include teachers, colleges, employers and students to develop recommendations.

Massachusetts students had been required to pass comprehensive tests to receive a high school diploma. The approved ballot issue doesn’t get rid of the tests, but stipulates that passing them will no longer be required for graduation.

Only seven states are left that require passing the standardized test to graduate.

Healey said she respected the decision by voters, but said it creates a responsibility to make sure every student graduates, ready to succeed.

“We need a high, statewide standard. Students, families, and employers need to know what a diploma represents. And without that baseline, it’s always the most vulnerable students who don’t get what they need,” Healey said.

A teachers union which led the campaign against the graduation requirement argued it was keeping too many students from receiving a diploma and weighing too heavily on choices about school curriculum.

Leaders of the Massachusetts Teachers Association said in a statement that they are encouraged by Healey’s announcement “that Massachusetts will have a public process for shaping a shared vision for educating and supporting our students and ensuring every student is benefitting from our state’s high academic standards.”