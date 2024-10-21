New State Housing Law Celebrated At Cape Cod Summit

HYANNIS – The third annual Housing to Protect Cape Cod Summit was held last week at the Emerald Resort in Hyannis with a focus on Governor Maura Healey’s signing of the historic Affordable Homes Act.

Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta said the passage of the act created a range of resources to create more attainable year-round housing across the region.

“We know in the housing space, with that kind of instinctive nimbyism that we see in so many places, there is always going to be somebody who shows up and says, ‘Not here, not now. It’s a good idea, but it doesn’t belong here,'” said State Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Edward Augustus.

“The question is, are the rest of us going to show up and give voice for those DPW workers who are living on the beach or in a shack or the other folks who are making that trip every day over the bridge to plow your roads, to clean those hotel rooms, work in those restaurants, and keep the economy of Cape Cod running?”

“I don’t talk to a leader in the region on any issue who doesn’t bring up housing as the number one issue,” said Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.