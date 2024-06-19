New State Regulations Target Low-Income Solar Hookups

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has issued a new order concerning the state’s solar energy initiative.

The order aims to improve low-income residents’ ability to benefit by green-lighting a Low-Income Community Shared Solar program.

Eversource customers will be able to take advantage.

The DPU is reviewing a request from Cape Light Compact to add LICSS to their municipal aggregation.

Board members say this will help communities that bear a disproportionate impact from climate change, while helping the commonwealth meet its clean energy goals.