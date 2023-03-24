Initiative Helping Women and Girls Across Cape Cod Gets Funding

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Four local nonprofit organizations recently received approval of the inaugural grants from The Cape Cod Foundation’s Women and Girls Fund totaling $50,000.

The permanent endowment fund was established by the foundation in 2022 with goals of building flexible resources to support programs and initiatives that strengthen the lives of women and girls throughout the region.

“While there is much we can work on together, we determined that grants in our first year of the fund would help break the cycle of poverty by increasing economic opportunity and self-sufficiency for women through trainings and educational programs and break down barriers for girls by providing new, expanded, or more accessible educational opportunities, out-of-school programs, and mentorship opportunities,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation.

Organizations receiving funds in the inaugural plans include WE CAN, Amplify POC, Falmouth Volunteers in Public Schools, and Entrepreneurship for All.

“Two local banks have been very instrumental in the fund’s initial success. The cooperative Bank of Cape Cod provided seed funding to establish the fund and has pledged two years of additional support for a total investment of $50,000. With the same generous spirit and commitment to comen and girls in the community, The Cape Cod 5 Foundation has contributed $25,000,” said O’Malley.

She said over the first few months, with support from individual donors, private foundations, and corporate partners, the Foundation has raised nearly $175,000 towards its 5-year goal of raising one million.

To learn more about or donate online to The Women and Girls Fund, visit their website.