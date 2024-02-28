Officials Ready for Winds and Rain

BARNSTABLE – Utility company representatives said they are prepared for potential storm damage amid today’s high winds. National grid says it pre-staged crews on Nantucket yesterday to help supplement island resources.

Meanwhile, Steamship Authority officials said that ferry cancellations are expected for the Hyannis-Nantucket route today and possibly into tomorrow morning, and Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route cancellations may occur as well.

Safety officials remind residents to never touch down power lines and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires.

Downed lines should be reported to local authorities.