Officials Ready for Winds and Rain

Officials Ready for Winds and Rain

February 28, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Utility company representatives said they are prepared for potential storm damage amid today’s high winds. National grid says it pre-staged crews on Nantucket yesterday to help supplement island resources.

Meanwhile, Steamship Authority officials said that ferry cancellations are expected for the Hyannis-Nantucket route today and possibly into tomorrow morning, and Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route cancellations may occur as well.

Safety officials remind residents to never touch down power lines and always assume that any fallen lines are live electric wires.

Downed lines should be reported to local authorities. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


