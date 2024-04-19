Orleans District Court Closed For Another Week

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Trial Court announced on April 12th that the Orleans District Court would relocate operations temporarily to the Barnstable District Court located at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable. This is continuing through April 28th.

The move was necessary to repair flood damage from heavy rain at the Orleans courthouse last summer.

The public can continue to use the Orleans court’s phone system to reach District Court staff. That number is 508-255-4700. Questions about a juvenile case can be directed to 508-362-1389.