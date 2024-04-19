You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans District Court Closed For Another Week

Orleans District Court Closed For Another Week

April 19, 2024

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Trial Court announced on April 12th that the Orleans District Court would relocate operations temporarily to the Barnstable District Court located at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable. This is continuing through April 28th.

The move was necessary to repair flood damage from heavy rain at the Orleans courthouse last summer.

The public can continue to use the Orleans court’s phone system to reach District Court staff. That number is 508-255-4700. Questions about a juvenile case can be directed to 508-362-1389.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 