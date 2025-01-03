You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Offering Sewer Connection Grants

Orleans Offering Sewer Connection Grants

January 3, 2025

Sewer construction in Orleans. Town of Orleans.

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is offering grants to help get homeowners hooked up to town sewer.

Eligible residents can receive up to $7,500 if they are under order to connect in the first phase of the project, they own and occupy the single family home year-round, and secure pre-approval with a 0% interest loan Cape Cod AquiFund program.

“This program represents an important step in supporting Orleans residents as we continue the rollout of our critical sewer project,” said Alexandra Fitch, Director of Health and Human Services.

“We are committed to easing the financial burden on property owners and ensuring a successful transition to the Town sewer system.” 

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, awarded on a first-come-first served basis. 

The town also urges residents to consider other resources for financing sewer connections including state and federal tax credits, including the Massachusetts Title 5 Tax Credit, and financing options through local financial institutions like banks and credit unions. 

Grant applications can be found online here.

