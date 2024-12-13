Orleans Secures $1M Grant for Rock Harbor Wharf Upgrades

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans has secured a million-dollar state grant to fund critical upgrades to the Rock Harbor Commercial Wharf, a vital hub for the local fishing industry.

The project will modernize the aging infrastructure, addressing vulnerabilities to coastal conditions while enhancing safety and functionality.

Planned improvements include a new steel bulkhead, commercial floats, an expanded offloading deck and a public viewing area.

The design incorporates community and fishermen input, ensuring coastal resiliency and accessibility.

Orleans officials praised the Seaport Economic Council’s support, highlighting the project’s importance to the maritime economy and community engagement.

“The State’s investment in the Rock Harbor Wharf project underscores the importance of supporting coastal communities and their vital economic infrastructure,” said Orleans Town Manager Kim Newman, “Orleans is grateful to the Seaport Economic Council for recognizing the value of this project and investing in the future of our town. I’d like to also commend Nate Sears, Harbormaster and Natural Resources Manager for educating the community on the importance of this project to our local economy and continuing to support and recognize Rock Harbor as a cornerstone of the Orleans community.”