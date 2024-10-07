Outer Cape Health Services Offering Vaccines For COVID, Other Common Illnesses

WELLFLEET – Outer Cape Health Services has announced that updated COVID and Influenza vaccines are available for the Fall & Winter season at its clinics in Harwich Port, Provincetown, and Wellfleet.

Additionally, vaccines are available for RSV, which poses a heightened threat to infants and older adults; Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, viral pneumonia, shingles, and measles.

Despite the public’s familiarity with many of these illnesses, public health officials say many of them remain a concern to public health.

“In recent years, measles has reappeared because many people have decided against immunizing children against the disease,” said Outer Cape Services CEO Dr. Damian Archer.

“Measles,” he said,” is extremely contagious, with high numbers of cases reported in Europe. The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.”

This year’s COVID vaccines have been tailored to target certain strains, with MRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna targeting COVID variant KP.2, while the Novavax vaccine targets the JN.1 variant.

Both vaccine types primarily target the Omicron lineage of COVID viruses.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated against influenza by the end of October to protect the most vulnerable within the community and reduce the risks of serious illness.

