State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Multiple Cape Cod police departments will receive over $200,000 in state money for the implementation or expansion of body-worn camera programs.

The grants are a part of more than $3.6 million being invested in 52 local police departments across Massachusetts.

In its third year, the Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program has supported municipal police agencies as they purchase the equipment and data storage needed for the program.

“These grants provide local police agencies with resources to implement technology that strengthens police-community relations while improving investigations and advancing the fundamental principles of transparency and accountability,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“Body-worn camera programs provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices. This grant program and the resulting technology implementation will improve safety for police and communities statewide,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

Barnstable Police Department will receive $151,907.42, Bourne Police Department is getting $61,482, and Yarmouth Police Department will be awarded $7,220.