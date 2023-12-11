Democrat Announces Campaign For Fifth Barnstable State Rep Seat

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable resident Owen Fletcher has announced that he will for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative Seat currently held by Steven Xiarhos (R).

A public servant and Democrat with a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University and a juris doctor degree from Rutgers, Fletcher has served as Clerk of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates since 2021, following time spent as an executive staff member for the Barnstable County Commissioners.

Prior to moving to the Cape, Fletcher helped craft housing laws as an attorney for the state legislature, serving as a housing authority commissioner to develop residential housing.

Fletcher’s platform includes prioritizing funding for the replacement of the aging canal bridges, ensuring access to clean water, including aid to help homeowners pay for sewer connections, and new funding and legislation to fix the Cape’s housing crisis.

“I’m running because we need our representative to be laser-focused on the right issues to meet our biggest challenges. We need a representative that will listen to all perspectives and bring the views held by the majority of district residents to the legislature,” said Fletcher.

“We are at a crossroads and must find solutions to replace our aging bridges, create needed housing, and protect our fragile ecosystem.”

Due to his position in the regional legislature, Fletcher also announced that he has sought and received guidance from the State Ethics Commission and the State Office of Campaign and Political to ensure he remains within the legal limits of campaigning while employed by the county.

