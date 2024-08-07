You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Oysters Harvested On Cape Subject To Recall

August 7, 2024

HYANNIS – The Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers about a batch of oysters that came from Cape Cod. The shellfish are potentially contaminated with bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The FDA says the recalled oysters were harvested between July 1st and the 18th from two lease sites in Lewis Bay. They were shipped to retailers across the country.

The recalls were voluntarily made by two certified dealers, Chatham Shellfish Company and Island Creek Oysters.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries closed the harvest area because of the outbreak.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

