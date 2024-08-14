Pair Of Annual Sandwich Events To Combine In October

SANDWICH – A pair of local favorite events will team up this summer as Sandwich’s Porchfest and SandwichFest partner up to create a day of art, music, crafts, and family fun on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The collaboration between the Sandwich Chamber of Commerce and the Sandwich Arts Alliance will combine the varied musical elements of Porchfest, which hosts local musicians performing genres ranging from jazz to rock and roll with over 90 vendors, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden typically associated with the SandwichFest street fair.

The union will also include special events including a dog parade, a fashion show, and a fall décor competition hosted by the Sandwich Parent Teacher Association, as well as a kayaking event in the town’s Shawme Pond.

The event is free, although donations to musicians are encouraged.