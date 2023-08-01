Pan-Mass Challenge Returns

BOURNE – The Pan-Mass Challenge is returning on August 5 and 6, with riders embarking on routes from Sturridge all the way to Provincetown to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Routes on Saturday will start in Wellesley or Sturbridge to Bourne, with Sunday rides starting from Bourne, Wellesley, and Foxboro, with finish lines in Foxboro, Wellesley, and Provincetown.

Last year’s ride raised a record $69 million, a figure this year’s event hopes to top.

There are 16 total route combinations that riders will embark on, including 25, 50, or 100-mile rides starting in Wellesley, as well as combo routes on both days for prospective riders.

Routes starting in Bourne will travel up the Sandwich Road toward Sandwich before turning east and moving through Barnstable and Brewster, eventually turning north and touring the Outer Cape toward Provincetown.

Over the weekend many riders will lodge in dorms or tents at the Mass Maritime Academy.

Pan-Mass riders have helped raise over $900 million for cancer research since 1980.

The Dana-Farber Institute is a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer research and treatment.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter