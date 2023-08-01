You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pan-Mass Challenge Returns

Pan-Mass Challenge Returns

August 1, 2023

BOURNE – The Pan-Mass Challenge is returning on August 5 and 6, with riders embarking on routes from Sturridge all the way to Provincetown to raise funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Routes on Saturday will start in Wellesley or Sturbridge to Bourne, with Sunday rides starting from Bourne, Wellesley, and Foxboro, with finish lines in Foxboro, Wellesley, and Provincetown.

Last year’s ride raised a record $69 million, a figure this year’s event hopes to top.

There are 16 total route combinations that riders will embark on, including 25, 50, or 100-mile rides starting in Wellesley, as well as combo routes on both days for prospective riders.

Routes starting in Bourne will travel up the Sandwich Road toward Sandwich before turning east and moving through Barnstable and Brewster, eventually turning north and touring the Outer Cape toward Provincetown.

Over the weekend many riders will lodge in dorms or tents at the Mass Maritime Academy.

Pan-Mass riders have helped raise over $900 million for cancer research since 1980.

The Dana-Farber Institute is a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer research and treatment.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 