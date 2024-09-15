Parking Ordinance At Certain Beaches Remains In Effect

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Parking Management Division is notifying residents and visitors that parking compliance at certain beaches will remain in effect through Columbus Day on Monday, October 14, 2024 to preserve access for those with resident beach permits.

The ordinance applies to crowded beaches with limited parking, including Midway Beach in Barnstable Village, Ropes Beach in Cotuit, and non-bathing beaches categorized as town ways to water, such as Fortes Beach in Hyannisport.

Many other beaches, including several resident beaches with large parking areas, remain open to residents and visitors alike, and beachgoers are encouraged to check whether their beach of choice is affected before making plans to avoid the risk of ticketing and fines until compliance is lifted.

For more information, contact the Parking Management Office by dialing 508-862-4673, or click here.