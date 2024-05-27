You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Paving on Phinney’s Lane Starts Tuesday

Paving on Phinney’s Lane Starts Tuesday

May 27, 2024

HYANNIS – Beginning Tuesday, May 28 the Town of Barnstable’s contractor will be paving on Phinney’s Lane.

Construction activity will occur daily, from 7:00AM to 5:00PM, weather permitting, and is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

The first phase of work will include Phinney’s Lane from Route 28 to the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road. As a result, Phinney’s Lane from Route 28 to Wequaquet Lane will be closed.

The remaining portion of Phinney’s Lane, from Strawberry Hill Road to Wequaquet Lane, will be scheduled in the Fall.

Local resident and emergency access will be maintained throughout construction, with traffic control onsite to assist motorists, says town officials.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 