Paving on Phinney’s Lane Starts Tuesday

HYANNIS – Beginning Tuesday, May 28 the Town of Barnstable’s contractor will be paving on Phinney’s Lane.

Construction activity will occur daily, from 7:00AM to 5:00PM, weather permitting, and is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

The first phase of work will include Phinney’s Lane from Route 28 to the intersection of Strawberry Hill Road. As a result, Phinney’s Lane from Route 28 to Wequaquet Lane will be closed.

The remaining portion of Phinney’s Lane, from Strawberry Hill Road to Wequaquet Lane, will be scheduled in the Fall.

Local resident and emergency access will be maintained throughout construction, with traffic control onsite to assist motorists, says town officials.