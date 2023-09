FALMOUTH – Petar Petyoshin of Edgartown has pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, alongside other associated state charges.

The incident happened on April 8.

Petyoshin allegedly zip-tied individuals in the bank, brandished a firearm, placed a purported bomb on the counter, and fled the scene in the vehicle of a bank customer, according to state officials.

He is charged with stealing more than $20,000.