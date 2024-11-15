You are here: Home / NewsCenter / PICS: First Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Arrive at New England Aquarium

November 15, 2024

WELLFLEET – The first cold-stunned sea turtles of the season have been brought to the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital for rehabilitation. 

Aquarium officials said the first patients are two green sea turtles and five critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. 

As water temperatures drop, sea turtles can be come cold-stunned and then wash ashore on Cape beaches.

Volunteers with Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary will walk the beaches to locate these turtles. 

