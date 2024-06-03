You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Portions Of Nauset Beach To Close To Protect Hatching Shorebirds

Portions Of Nauset Beach To Close To Protect Hatching Shorebirds

June 3, 2024

CHATHAM – Chatham’s Department of Natural Resources is notifying the public that the Town’s portion of Nauset Beach is scheduled to close to OverSand Vehicles today, Monday, June 3, 2024, to protect unfledged piping plovers in observance of their estimated hatch dates.

The shorebirds arrived and began nesting earlier than usual this year, leading to early hatching activity.

All regulations related to accessing endangered species’ habitats remain in full effect, and residents and beachgoers are urged to be careful and heed posted signage to help ensure a successful hatching for the near-threatened species.

Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian.


