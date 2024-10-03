You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed

Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed

October 3, 2024

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Select Board has voted to remove an article from the October town meeting warrant concerning a possible purchase of Gooseberry Island.

The United States Supreme Court earlier this year declined to hear a case brought against the Mashpee Zoning Board of Appeals by a member of the Gooseberry Island Trust over an attempted property development.

The legal battle between the individual, Matthew Haney, and the town has lasted over a decade.

The zoning board denied multiple applications for variances because of public safety concerns, while Haney claimed the action was a violation of his Fifth Amendment rights regarding private property.

The Select Board supported coming back to the issue in the future when an appraisal is made and more funds are available for the multi-million-dollar purchase.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 