You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Prepares To Host Annual Fundraiser Swim

Provincetown Prepares To Host Annual Fundraiser Swim

July 5, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Community Compact is preparing to present the 37 Edition of the Provincetown Swim for Life and Paddle Flotilla fundraiser on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

During the annual event, swimmers, kayakers, boaters, and volunteers will gather at Johnson Street Beach in Provincetown Harbor and Great Pond in Wellfleet to raise funds for beneficiaries supporting the community, including the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Helping Our Women, Provincetown Schools, and Accessible Provincetown.

The Swim activates and honors the healing powers of the harbor and its bounty for the community,” said Compact Director Jay Critchley. “Let’s come together once again in a joyous celebration in the town that we all love and support.”

The main event in Provincetown will feature a 1.2-mile shoreline swim route starting at 2:30 pm, as well as the Mermaid Brunch and music by Provincetown’s Zoe Lewis.

This year’s swim design was created by regional artist Tim Convery of Tim-Scapes.

To register, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 