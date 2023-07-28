Provincetown Selects Developer For Affordable Housing Project

PROVINCETOWN – Developer ESP, LLC was recently chosen by the Town of Provincetown to create affordable year-round housing at the Town-owned properties at 26 Shank Painter Road and 15 Brown Street.

A joint venture by Ecotekture Development & Design and Salient Development Corp, the group submitted a proposal that underwent review by an RFP Review Committee staffed by various town representatives such as Town Manager Alex Morse and Community Development Director Erik Borg and recently received approval by the Provincetown Select Board.

The proposal would create 40 market-rate year-round rentals to address the housing needs of those with incomes in between traditional affordable housing qualifications and those capable of pursuing homeownership, with no ties to federal or state subsidies.

Additionally, the units would be deed-restricted to prohibit their conversion into condominiums and barring them from being used for short-term rentals.

“I want to thank the members of the RFP Review Committee for their time and contributions to this process,” said Morse.

“There is a real need in Provincetown for year-round rental housing for folks who make too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing, but not enough to purchase a home, and I believe this proposal will help meet that need.”

ESP will now seek to refine its plan and prepare to present its proposal for public review.

